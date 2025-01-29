Mounties say training prompted large police presence in downtown Vernon

Photo: Ben Low-On

A large police presence in Vernon’s downtown core on Tuesday was no cause for concern, according to Mounties.

On Jan. 28, At least four police vehicles were seen in the alley between Sko & Boot and Castanet for most of the day Jan. 28, alongside officers in tactical gear. Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says it was all for training.

“Some Police Dog Service teams from the area were out and about downtown doing some training,” said Terleski in an email.

Officers and police dogs could be seen entering the downtown building which houses the Towne Theatre, and its underground tunnels.