Vernon city council will soon have better way to track resident feedback

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon city council will soon have a better way to track resident feedback.

As part of its backend process, city administration are creating a central system of sorts to keep city council informed of resident feedback and the city’s response. While the process had been happening in the past, there was no master document meaning city staff were communicating with elected officials individually.

Going forward, staff will be preparing a document to send to council between council meetings giving updates on public questions and answers. The document is non-public, but the city says that’s not set in stone.

The update comes after residents have expressed concerns over a lack of response from the city on issues – concerns were recently raised following the public budget session where just one resident gave input.

Also new at the city, are city council highlights where residents can get a snapshot of what council discussed in its meeting.

The first council highlights were released by the city today and can be found online here.