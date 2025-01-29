Vernon-Lumby election expenditures surpass $220k for all 4 candidates

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce All four Vernon-Lumby MLA hopefuls at an all-candidates forum head of the 2024 election

Vernon-Lumby's four MLA hopefuls spent more than $220,000 combined in their campaign to get elected.

According to financial filings from each MLA candidate released by Elections BC on Tuesday, BC NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu spent $64,693.53 in expenditures to get re-elected in the riding.

BC Conservative candidate Dennis Giesbrecht spent $77,376.24 for his unsuccessful MLA bid.

Libertarian candidate Robert Johnson spent nothing, his only amount listed in the financial filings is the $250 candidate nomination deposit.

Kevin Acton the BC United turned independent candidate spent $38,033.18 as a BCU candidate prior to the writ being dropped, and then a further $40,730.13 during the campaign as an independent – totalling $78,763.31.

The 2024 provincial election became charged when the BC United party suspended its campaign and threw its support behind the BC Conservatives.

Vernon-Lumby became a riding to watch as the Conservatives had yet to nominate a candidate in the riding. Acton put his name forward to run on the BCC ballot, but ultimately the party decided to run the parachuted former Kamloops-candidate Dennis Giesbrecht.

Acton then decided to run as an independent.

Many in the area have lamented Acton’s independent run as splitting the vote and the reason for Sandhu’s re-election in October. Others have said the blame lies on the Conservatives decision to run Giesbrecht instead of the long time Lumby mayor.