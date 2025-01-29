Vernon Mexican restaurant needs $70k to open its doors

Ben Low-On

Isabel and Cesar Hernandez are trying to open a new Mexican restaurant in Vernon's downtown core, but need $70,000 to make it happen.

“We had the budget at the beginning, but since we had a lot of delays with the permits and everything, we began to pay the rent, so we reduced our budget,” said owner, Cesar Hernandez about the remaining funds.

The couple has started a GoFundMe to help cover crucial costs to get their restaurant Antojitos Guadalajara at 3009 30th Ave.

One of the biggest challenges is getting a hood system installed for their stove. Hernandez says the systems are very expensive and that’s what most of the funds from the campaign will be used for.

“The only option we have is to build the kitchen,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez and his family moved to Vernon from Guadalajara Mexico in 2023. The couple tried taking out a loan to help cover the costs, but Hernandez said those requests were denied because they're newcomers.

“The only thing that is stopping us is the budget,” said Hernandez.

Isabel and Cesar owned a restaurant back in Guadalajara, before moving to Vernon with their 15-year-old son for safety reasons.

They are hoping to bring that Mexican flare to Vernon with Antojitos Guadalajara.

“We said, ‘why don't we bring that Guadalajara taste here,' Mexico street food is so precious,” said Hernandez about the decision to start opening a restaurant.

When Antojitos Guadalajara opens its doors, it is hoping to have days where they can give back to people in need.

As of Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe has raised $1,425.