Vernon city council still seeking to give input on speculation tax expansion

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

With Vernon property owners required to make speculation tax declarations for the first time by March 31, Vernon city council is still looking to provide input.

The city had received an invitation to provide input on the speculation and vacancy tax, and Mayor Victor Cumming agreed to write a letter of response. Coun. Brian Guy asked for an update in Monday’s city council meeting.

“You, Mr. Mayor, were going to write a letter in response to the invitation and circulate that to the council for review prior to submission,” said Guy. “The submission was requested by this Friday, 31 of January, so I'm wondering what the status of that was.”

Cumming said he will draft the letter and circulate it promptly this week.

It’s not clear what kind of input council will be seeking to provide, but council has expressed concerns since the tax was expanded to include Vernon.

In December 2023, after the expansion was first introduced, Cumming told Castanet that council thought some areas should be exempt, like the Vernon areas specifically zoned for resort and tourism properties.