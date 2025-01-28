Vernon council looking into traffic 'danger zone' near Pleasant Valley Road

Photo: Nicholas Karys A Vernon senior was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries on Jan. 25 after being struck by a car on a PV Road intersection.

Vernon city council is looking into safety concerns and possible solutions for Pleasant Valley Road.

The news comes after a 71-year-old woman was struck by a car and left with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 25 at Pleasant Valley Rd. and Silverstar Rd.

Coun. Teresa Durning raised the issue in council, saying she was following up about a resident complaint about Pleasant Valley Road near Butcher Boys.

Durning said she often sees how dangerous the area is, citing a lack of visibility and traffic back ups as well as high speeds.

“What really triggered it for me was we had a complaint, and all of a sudden there was two speed zone signs 50 kilometres up randomly there. I don't know if that was the solution, but I think we have more of an issue going on there,” said Durning.

“I think it's a danger zone, and I think it would be beneficial if somebody could really have a look at what's going on there. That business is booming, they're doing a great job. We just need to make sure everybody's safe and that traffic is flowing smoothly and calmly through that area.”

Vernon’s new Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber related the concerns back to the recent car crash and pedestrian injuries.

“Yes, we've received complaints about this area,” said Weeber. “We can provide administrative updates to council on what's been done historically and what we may be able to do to improve safety.”