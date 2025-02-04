247694
Vernon Jazz Club to host many performances throughout the first half of 2025

Jazz club performances

The Vernon Jazz Club is set to host many exciting performances throughout the next five months, with the first this Friday.

The volunteer-run club has held jazz performances at their home at 3000 31st St.

Many performances include different Jazz and R&B rhythms as well as some South American flare.

In a press release, the society said it is dedicated to creating a space where live music can be heard and enjoyed.

Upcoming performances:

  • Feb 8: Gabriel Vizcaino Quintet – Vibrant jazz guitar, with South American influenced rhythms and harmonies
  • Feb 22: Karen Wiseman & Jennifer Scott - Vocal jazz duo celebrating female jazz composers
  • March 8: Ben Rosenblum’s Nebula Project - Joyful and borderless, exploring rhythms from around the globe
  • March 22: Jesse Dietschi Trio - Jazz, classical and funk R&B rhythms spearheaded by energetic bass virtuoso
  • April 5: Carl Mayotte Fusion Quintet - Exuberant and emotive electric bass tribute to the Brazilian music and beyond
  • April 19: Kinga Heming - Smooth, heady, sophisticated vocal jazz
  • May 3: Mimosa - Cosmopolitan and sparkling fusion of French pop, Brazilian sambas and Cabaret
  • May 17:Eric St. Godard and E4 - Captivating harmonies featuring traditions of old and new Jazz
  • May 31: John Lee Trio - Jazz legends delivered with a contemporary improvisational approach

All performances start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:45 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.

