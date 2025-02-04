Vernon Jazz Club to host many performances throughout the first half of 2025

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Jazz Club is set to host many exciting performances throughout the next five months, with the first this Friday.

The volunteer-run club has held jazz performances at their home at 3000 31st St.

Many performances include different Jazz and R&B rhythms as well as some South American flare.

In a press release, the society said it is dedicated to creating a space where live music can be heard and enjoyed.

Upcoming performances:

Feb 8: Gabriel Vizcaino Quintet – Vibrant jazz guitar, with South American influenced rhythms and harmonies

Feb 22: Karen Wiseman & Jennifer Scott - Vocal jazz duo celebrating female jazz composers

March 8: Ben Rosenblum’s Nebula Project - Joyful and borderless, exploring rhythms from around the globe

March 22: Jesse Dietschi Trio - Jazz, classical and funk R&B rhythms spearheaded by energetic bass virtuoso

April 5: Carl Mayotte Fusion Quintet - Exuberant and emotive electric bass tribute to the Brazilian music and beyond

April 19: Kinga Heming - Smooth, heady, sophisticated vocal jazz

May 3: Mimosa - Cosmopolitan and sparkling fusion of French pop, Brazilian sambas and Cabaret

May 17:Eric St. Godard and E4 - Captivating harmonies featuring traditions of old and new Jazz

May 31: John Lee Trio - Jazz legends delivered with a contemporary improvisational approach

All performances start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:45 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.