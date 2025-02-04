Vernon Jazz Club to host many performances throughout the first half of 2025

Photo: Contributed
The Vernon Jazz Club is set to host many exciting performances throughout the next five months, with the first this Friday.
The volunteer-run club has held jazz performances at their home at 3000 31st St.
Many performances include different Jazz and R&B rhythms as well as some South American flare.
In a press release, the society said it is dedicated to creating a space where live music can be heard and enjoyed.
Upcoming performances:
- Feb 8: Gabriel Vizcaino Quintet – Vibrant jazz guitar, with South American influenced rhythms and harmonies
- Feb 22: Karen Wiseman & Jennifer Scott - Vocal jazz duo celebrating female jazz composers
- March 8: Ben Rosenblum’s Nebula Project - Joyful and borderless, exploring rhythms from around the globe
- March 22: Jesse Dietschi Trio - Jazz, classical and funk R&B rhythms spearheaded by energetic bass virtuoso
- April 5: Carl Mayotte Fusion Quintet - Exuberant and emotive electric bass tribute to the Brazilian music and beyond
- April 19: Kinga Heming - Smooth, heady, sophisticated vocal jazz
- May 3: Mimosa - Cosmopolitan and sparkling fusion of French pop, Brazilian sambas and Cabaret
- May 17:Eric St. Godard and E4 - Captivating harmonies featuring traditions of old and new Jazz
- May 31: John Lee Trio - Jazz legends delivered with a contemporary improvisational approach
All performances start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:45 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.