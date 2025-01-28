Lumby convenience store struggling to keep afloat, asking for community help

Photo: Dawn McLean

A Lumby convenience store is calling for community support amid a slow down in business.

Dawn McLean owns Snac Shac at 2133 Shuswap Ave in Lumby, it’s operated under a couple different iterations over the years but right now it’s a community convenience store.

After years of sale slow downs and being forced to cut her staff from 20 to eight people, McLean took to Facebook asking for the community to shop at the store to keep it afloat.

“We’ve been here for 20 years!” Reads the Facebook post. “And in this gruelling economy we need your support to keep going. Shop local, grab a bite, and help us stay a part of your neighbourhood.”

McLean told Castanet there’s been multiple things impacting the slow down over the years – big franchises moving into town, people shopping outside of the community in big cities like Vernon, and what she calls illegal cigarettes.

“COVID hit, and we still managed. We did decrease, but we still managed, and then the illegal cigarettes came in,” said McLean.

“So all those people that would come to the store to buy cigarettes, they'd also buy their coffee, buy their bread, buy their vegetables, like I had everything, like we have done everything to try to stay afloat, and now they don't come in at all because their cigarettes are five bucks a pack at the reserve.”

Where McLean used to place supply orders for more than $40,000 each week just a few years ago, they’ve dropped down to just $1,900 a week.

“I need the community to come to us and not go to Vernon…It's just trying to get local people to come to an independent versus franchises – they just seem to be so stuck on franchises.”

Executive director for the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, Stephanie Sexsmith, says she can’t speak on behalf of all its members, but businesses in general can be impacted by franchises.

“Often businesses are affected by shoppers choosing to shop in big box stores and bigger cities,” said Sexsmith in an email.

“Lumby, like other small communities, has businesses that face those challenges.”

She says the chamber offers programs to support businesses and encourage residents to shop local. Sexsmith encourages local businesses to reach out and try and find solutions and incentives to keep locals shopping local.

As for McLean and Snac Shac, she says she can offer customers a personal experience and be quicker than franchises like Tim Hortons.

“We'll have you in and out in record time, two minutes for your coffee. You don't have to stand in there or wait in a 15 minute lineup to get your coffee at Tim Hortons,” said McLean. “We'll even bring your coffee out.”

The Snac Shac is open seven days a week and has coffee, hot food and ice cream. More information about the store can be found on its Facebook page.