Okanagan Snowshoer training for Special Olympics World Winter Games

Ben Low-On

Okanagan Snowshoer Danielle Pechet is getting ready to represent team Canada at the World Games in Italy.

“I'm so excited. I'm not, somewhat not nervous at all. Maybe when I get there, maybe the nerves will come out,” said Pechet about how she is feeling about the upcoming games.

Pechet has been training with her coach Janny Jung since 2019. Pechet got into snowshoeing to help improve her fitness and now she is competing on the world stage.

“I see her excel with her self-confidence, with just understanding nutrition, how the body works and feels, and just becoming a really confident young lady,” said coach Janny Jung about Pechet’s improvement.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games are Mar. 8 to 15 in Turin Italy.

Pechet is a part of Vernon Special Olympics, the organization runs various campaigns to help raise money to send these athletes to different competitions.

Tim Hortons and the Special Olympics are running a donut campaign this weekend to help raise more funds.

“Travel and uniform and accommodations and meals will need to be provided for these athletes. So funding will be coming from the locals,” said Jung about what the funds are used for.

Special Olympics Vernon is always looking for volunteers to help run the different programs.

More than 42,000 athletes compete with the Special Olympics across Canada.