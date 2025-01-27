B.C. speculation tax declarations due soon, includes more communities in Southern Interior

Photo: City of Vernon

Declarations are coming due for B.C. speculation tax – this year that includes more than a dozen added communities, many right here in the Thompson Okanagan.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu took to Facebook on Monday to remind residents of the March 31 declaration deadline.

“Declaration letters are hitting mailboxes in Vernon now,” said Sandhu on her Facebook.

The speculation tax was first introduced in 2018, and the province announced in November 2023 that the tax would be expanded to 13 communities – including Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Peachland, Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

The tax already applied to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo.

The provincial government says it wants to turn “empty homes into housing for people who need it” by introducing a 0.5 per cent tax – 2 per cent for non-residents of Canada – on the assessed value of second homes that are not rented.

Homeowners have until March 31 to declare for properties within designated speculation and vacancy tax areas – all based on how the property was used in 2024.

People can declare online at gov.bc.ca.spectax or by phoning 1-833-554-2323 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m..

A total of 59 communities are now within the speculation and vacancy areas.

The province says in 2023, the sixth year of the tax, 82 per cent of revenue is coming from foreign owners, untaxed worldwide earners, Canadians living outside B.C. and "other" non-B.C. resident owners.

More information about the speculation tax, including an interactive map, can be found online here.