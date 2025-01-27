Vernon's Funtastic makes note-worthy announcement: 2025 Music Festival lineup

Photo: Angie Clowry File photo

Vernon’s Funtatsic sports Society has released the lineup for the 2025 A&W Music Festival.

The June festival coincides with the Funtastic Slow Pitch tournament which is one of the city’s biggest events of the summer.

This year, the music festival will be on June 27 to 29.

Friday the 28th will kick off at 7 p.m. with The Feels, followed by The Dirt Road Kings at 8 p.m. and Reckless - Bryan Adams Tribute at 10 p.m.

Saturday will see American Rock Legends - Tributes to Bruce Springsteen, CCR, Bob Seger and John Fogerty take the stage at 7 p.m., Shawn Lightfoot Band at 9 p.m. and Nate Haller at 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, The Young’uns will kick off the evening at 7 p.m., then Spirit of Shania will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. followed by Dreams - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now on the Funtastic Website.

Friday and Sunday night tickets cost $45, Saturday tickets are $60, and tickets for the whole weekend at $120, plus taxes and fees.

Team members in the tournament receive discounted prices.

Proceeds support Funtastic's community grant program.

The event has given back more than $2.4 million to local non-profit sports groups over the years.