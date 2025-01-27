Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries following Vernon car crash on Saturday

Photo: Nicholas Karys

Vernon RCMP are investigating a Saturday car crash that left one pedestrian with serious, life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 25 at about 6:15 p.m., Mounties received reports of a pedestrian-involved collision at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Rd. and Silverstar Rd.

Initial findings by frontline officers suggest the pedestrian was crossing Silverstar Rd. in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn from Pleasant Valley Rd onto Silverstar Rd.

A 71-year-old woman was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and have not spoken to police, are asked to contact RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-1254.