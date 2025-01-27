Vernon Aquatic Centre pool closed for repairs to air handling systems

Photo: City of Vernon The Vernon Aquatic Centre pool was closed for repairs on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre pool is unexpectedly closed today.

The City of Vernon says it has temporarily closed the pool for the entire day due to malfunctioning air handling systems.

“The Aquatic Centre requires excellent air circulation to ensure the safety and comfort of guests and staff. City staff are working to address the situation and restore normal operations as soon as possible,” said the city in a news release.

All other areas of the recreation centre, including the fitness gym, remain open and are operating as usual.

Updates on the pool will be provided Monday afternoon, once repairs are underway.

All public drop-in and scheduled swim classes are cancelled for the day. Participants in registered programs will be contacted directly by Recreation Services for more information on their program, and to receive a credit to their account.

For Aquatic Centre updates, subscribe to the City’s e-news updates at vernon.ca/subscribe. Updated pool schedules are also available on the Aquatic Centre webpage.