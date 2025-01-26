Physician Waffle House holding event to inform people about new VJH initiatives

Photo: Physician Waffle House

Physician Waffle House is hosting a launch party on Jan. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Cafeteria.

The kick-off is an appreciation event for all hospital employees and a chance for politicians and invited guests to find out about new initiatives coming out of VJH.

The Physician Waffle House was the idea of family doctor Kira McClellan. She wanted to find a way to address the high levels of physician burnout and a decline in active practice.

Studies have shown peer support aids in providing psychological safety and reducing burnout. As such, the event was created.

“It is a flexible and informal form of connection that enables physicians to debrief, feel validated and address compassion fatigue,” McClellan said in a press release.

Waffles will be served during the event and guests can enjoy live music from Urologist Tom Kinahan and his band “Bourbon Sprawl.”

Portions of Physician Waffle House will be accessible to the public. Those spots can be found here.