Teams compete for golden plunger at Lumby Outhouse Races

Ben Low-On

The fourth annual Lumby Outhouse Races took place at Oval Park, providing attendees with a day full of unique racing and fun.

This year, the event was put on by the Lumby Chamber of Commerce.

“There's a lot of work that businesses and individuals put into their teams, the concessions by donation will support some local clubs, and it's just a great way for the community to gather on a Sunday in January,” said Lumby Chamber of Commerce executive director Stephanie Sexsmith.

Each team worked to customize their outhouses before taking them to the track. All of the outhouses are placed on skis or other sliding devices to help the outdoor toilets move.

“Well it's our first year doing it, so it definitely doesn’t look as good as everyone else's. But it works,” said competing team Bush 1 of their outhouse.

“There is a lot of colourful produce like what we sell at our store. And a lot of fun as well,” said the team from Monashee Community Co-op.

Bush 1 from the Lumby Fire Department took home the win and hoisted the coveted golden plunger.

“It’s so fun, just pushing and having a good time out here,” said the team about the competition.