Vernon's Brokenagan Backyard Ultra set for July 2025

Photo: Bush Babes & Bros

The countdown is on for this year’s upcoming Brokenagan Backyard Ultra, a 24-hour endurance run hosted by Bush Babes & Bros.

The Brokenagan is a 4.17-mile loop where participants run as many laps as possible in 24 hours. This format allows runners to set their own pace and race strategy.

The Brokenagan Backyard Ultra will be July. 26, 2025, at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. Registration details can be found here.

The race has also been recognized as a Canadian Backyard Bronze Ticket event. The designation is given to elite races in Canada, celebrating the spirit of the backyard ultra format.

Canadian Bronze Ticket Events:

Brokenagan Backyard Ultra (British Columbia)

Utopia Backyard Ultra (Ontario)

Lakou Backyard Ultra (Alberta)

Keji’s Backyard Ultra (Nova Scotia)

Whitehorse Sunshine Shuffle (Yukon)

Fat Dog Backyard Ultra (British Columbia)

Big Breton Backyard Ultra (Nova Scotia)

Grassroots Backyard Ultra (Alberta)

Cottonwood Countdown (British Columbia)

Bronze Ticket event winners earn a guaranteed entry to the 2026 Canadian Backyard Silver Ticket event. Placing well at the silver level will earn competitors a spot at the Canadian National Backyard Ultra in October 2026.