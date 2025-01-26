New Telus Agricultural Livestock Response Unit to be stationed in Spallumcheen

It's a piece of equipment they hope they will never need, but if they do, the Telus Agricultural Livestock Response Unit is now available in the North Okanagan.

The trailer is equipped with livestock rescue supplies such as horse and cow halters, sorting and corral panels and tools. The trailers also carry supplies such as a first aid kit, safety/protective clothing and a fire extinguisher.

The trailers’ mobile capabilities – it can be hooked up to any truck with the proper hitch - will allow the units to be deployed throughout the region during emergencies.

The North Okanagan trailer will be stationed in Spallumcheen.

“The concept of having livestock emergency response trailers in B.C. was first introduced by (Vernon) RCMP livestock co-ordinator Cpl. Cory Lepine after attending a large animal rescue clinic in Alberta, so a committee consisting of interested industry group representatives was immediately formed,” said Bob Miller, chair of the Emergency Livestock Response Committee.

Spallumcheen Coun. Gerry Popoff said it's important to have the trailer and equipment in the region.

“Especially with all the wildfires we have been getting recently and as the population grows there is always going to be more incidents,” Popoff said.

Kevin Boon, BC Cattlemen's Association general manager, said the North Okanagan rig is one of five in the province.

Boon hopes additional units will be added to cover more of the province.

“These trailers are outfitted with the equipment and necessary materials that we would need to respond to most accidents,” Boon said. “We really put them together to deal a lot with highway accidents where we could have a semi trailer that's hauling livestock involved in an accident where we have to respond to contain those livestock.”

Boon said the unit can also be deployed in the event of floods, fires and “any type of emergency that involves livestock.”

The program is being led by the Emergency Livestock Response Committee that was formed in 2018. The committee aims to build upon the success of the pilot with additional trailers deployed throughout the province.