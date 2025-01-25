TOTA and Okanagan College offer free beverage industry training program

Photo: Contributed

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is offering free career development training to those in the beverage industry—regardless of their experience level.

TOTA, in conjunction with Okanagan College, will hold the Accelerated Beverage Industry Training Program Feb. 3-14 at OC’s Vernon campus.

The program consists of intensive, hands-on training Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., coupled with industry mentorship sessions. Participants will benefit from four hours of group and individual mentorship with industry professionals.

The training is fully funded, covering tuition, all meals and transportation for field visits during class days. Additional financial supports are available for child care, travel and accommodation based on individual participant needs.

The curriculum is designed to provide essential skills across eight key areas, including local context and culture, customer service excellence, beverage sensory training and business systems basics.

The program also emphasizes sustainable practices, project management and the importance of storytelling in connecting production with marketing.

Certificates such as Foodsafe, Serving It Right and WHMIS will be offered, along with an optional sector-specific beverage industry certificate.

You will need to hurry if you are interested, because the deadline is Sunday (Jan. 26). You can apply for the program here.