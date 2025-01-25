The popular Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off Feb. 7

Photo: Kim Jones Photography

The biggest party of the year is less than two weeks away.

The 65th annual Vernon Winter Carnival runs Feb. 7 to 16 with numerous events and activities for the whole family.

This year's theme is Back to the '80s, which promises big hair, neon clothes and all manner of nostalgia.

Carnival Executive Director Lisa Fenyedi said ticket sales are picking up and people should get theirs soon.

“We do have tickets left to many of our events, but they are selling quickly,” said Fenyedi. “We have seen an uptick in ticket sales, so if people are interested in going to things like Sip and Savour, Snow Globe, Parka Party - you probably want to purchase them now.”

While there are paid events, the staple winter carnival is a bevy of free family events.

Carnival will kick off with a free popular event: the balloon glow. Held at the Kal Tire Place parking lot, the glow will feature five balloons this year along with numerous games and activities starting at 4 p.m.

The opening weekend also features the Feb. 8 parade, snow sculpture competition at SilverStar Mountain Resort, the Retro Rink Boogie skating party at the Star, Jopo swim at the Vernon pool and a variety of other activities.

“It really is to try and get the community involved and get them out of their houses at this time of year,” she said.

For a full list of time, places and events, as well as to purchase tickets, visit the carnival website.