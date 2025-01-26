Unexploded ordnances have been a concern in the Greater Vernon area for decades

Photo: Vernon Museum The unearthing of a UXO at Cosens Bay in 1973.

Almost a century of military training in the Greater Vernon area has left the rangeland dotted with unexploded ordnances (UXOs), despite continued cleanup efforts.

This legacy has been especially impactful for the Okanagan Indian Band, whose reserve lands were utilized for live-fire training exercises during both world wars.

Over the years, Vernon has endured several tragedies linked to UXO discoveries, as previously highlighted in another article. One of the most devastating incidents occurred in April 1973 when two children were killed after accidentally uncovering a mortar.

This tragedy spurred a renewed focus on UXO education and cleanup, culminating in "Operation Cleansweep," a two-month effort by a bomb squad in the Birnie Range and Cosens Bay areas. During this operation, 64 explosive devices were uncovered.

Efforts to educate the public about UXO dangers actually began earlier, in the mid-1960s, following another tragic incident. Former armoured corps officer Vic Binnie spearheaded an initiative to display non-active shells and ammunition in schools across the district. He called on former military personnel through the Vernon News to participate in this program aimed at educating teachers, parents, students, and others about the risks posed by UXOs in the Vernon area.

In the wake of the 1973 tragedy, UXO education evolved into a joint effort between the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces, driven in part by the advocacy of concerned citizens. A community member shared her memories with the Vernon Museum, reflecting on the robust educational initiatives of the 1970s.

She described annual school assemblies where children were taught how to respond if they encountered a UXO. These assemblies included large display boards showcasing examples of ordnances, helping students recognize and understand the dangers. Such efforts were crucial, as unexploded ordnances continued to be discovered in Vernon well into the late 1970s and beyond.

If you have memories of the UXO safety programs in the 1970s, the Museum & Archives of Vernon invites you to share your recollections by emailing [email protected]. Your stories help preserve and illuminate this important chapter of Vernon's history.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.