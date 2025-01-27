'We don't put them in institutions anymore': Vernon mom says province failing at inclusivity efforts

Photo: Shauna Elliott

A Vernon mother says her child was excluded from the public school system – the second to share their story with Castanet in just two weeks.

Shauna Elliott says the inclusivity issues go beyond the public school system. The BC Ombudsperson is currently investigating claims of students with disabilities being excluded in public schools.

Elliott’s son Jace is now 19-years-old, and is non-verbal with complex autism. He attended both Kal Secondary and Fulton Secondary schools over the course of his two and a half years in School District 22, but he only spent seven months in the classroom.

Similar to another Vernon parent facing issues with public schooling, Elliott says the issues stem from the province and not from schools themselves.

“I think some policies need to be changed, and they need to look at these individuals that are complex and unique and figure it out, because we don't put them in institutions anymore,” said Elliot.

“We don't segregate them from other people. We are about community integration and inclusion, and the minute you exclude one person, you are not inclusive.”

She says the push to include children in the system is inadvertently leaving them out. She described a lack of nuance in policies and alternatives to ensure her child was included in the school system, and now in adult education programs.

Jace is a severe elopement risk, which means he’ll find every opportunity to escape classrooms and programs. Without proper support, he will run down the middle of the road and put his life at risk, something he doesn’t understand.

Elliot says the best way to care for Jace is a 'belting system' which has a four-foot tether attaching Jace to a care giver by both of them wearing belts around their waists.

“It's unique and it's restrictive, so there is risk,” said Elliot. “But unfortunately for him, he needs some sort of belting system.”

“They can't find anybody in the present that has developed something like this or will sign off on something like this, because no matter what you do, there is risk, and I get that. But my problem is, what do you do? Where's the solution? Where's the support? What's the alternative?”

She’s been in contact with Community Living BC, the provincial organization which handles programs, but hasn’t had any luck.

She says they don’t know how to support her son and keep sticking to policies which prevent Jace from receiving support and therefore education.

“I think the government needs to change their policies,” said Elliot.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Social Development, but it was unable to provide a comment before the time of publication.