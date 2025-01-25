Vernon, Kelowna-based photographers donating to support children's mental health

Photo: Ego & Soul Photography

An Okanagan photography business will be donating a portion of their profit to support children's mental health from now until the end of February.

Alexa Rayne and Rachel Sky are co-owners of Ego & Soul Photography, a company based in both Vernon and Kelowna.

This month, they're hoping to help children in the community. From now until the end of February the pair will be donating 25 per cent from all sessions toward children’s mental health supports.

Rayne and Sky are still deciding where they’ll be donating money – they’ve started a poll on their Facebook page between the following:

NONA Archway Society Directly to local schools in the community Community resource centre Divided equally between all four

The fundraising month will culminate in a final fundraiser event on March 2 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Vernon. The event will have a silent auction and photos by donation with all proceeds going to support children’s mental health.

The duo always donates 5 per cent of their profit towards women in need.

“We actually donate back into the community,” said Rayne. “Once we get up to $100 we sponsor someone locally. So I get people that will email me and be like, ‘Oh, this mother of three is super struggling right now with groceries and things.’ So then we will go buy a gift card and donate directly.”

For updates, keep an eye on the company’s Facebook page.