Lumby man taken to hospital after police interaction, IIO investigating

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an RCMP incident where a man was seriously injured.

According to the IIO, at approximately 5:22 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle driven by a man on Bloom Road in Lumby.

“Upon arrival, officers attempted to stop the vehicle and speak to the driver. The man did not co-operate and attempted to lock himself inside the vehicle,” said a post on the IIO website.

“An interaction ensued and the man was arrested. Upon being taken into custody, it was discovered the affected person suffered a serious injury which appears to be self-inflicted.”

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The IIO was notified shortly after the incident occurred and initial investigative steps will determine the details of the interaction between the man and police and what if any role police action or inaction may have played in the incident.”

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to contact the IIO via the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477, or using the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.