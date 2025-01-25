JCI Vernon names Diane Fleming its Good Citizen of the Year

Photo: JCI Vernon

Diane Fleming is the JCI Vernon 2024 Good Citizen of the year.

Fleming is the program co-ordinator for The Good Food Box and has been helping to run the program for more than 25 years.

The Good Food Box helps to provide fresh, local produce to more than 1,000 families in Vernon.

“For all of her hard work, we would like to thank Diane on behalf of the citizens of Vernon,” said Michael Isobe 2024 JCI Vernon chapter president. “In addition to the award, JCI Vernon will walk alongside Diane in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade, with a vehicle being provided by Watkin Motors Ford. Kidston Helm Ross Lawyers will be making a $500 donation to the charity of Diane's choice.”

Fleming was nominated by Caroline Meijer, co-ordinator of the Pregnancy Outreach Program at the North Okanagan Friendship Centre.

“Diane has been involved with helping families and seniors with healthy eating most of her life. She taught community kitchens in Vernon for years, teaching participants to cook healthy meals on a low budget,” Meijer said. “Diane always goes over and beyond her duty making sure people have access to fresh, local good quality BC produce."

To learn more about JCI Vernon, visit their Facebook page of their website.