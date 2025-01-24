GoFundMe started to help Vernon family recover from destructive house fire

Ben Low-On

A Vernon woman has set up a GoFundMe to help her family get back on its feet after a fire destroyed her childhood home.

“It would help with cleaning up, help with replacing what isn't necessarily easy to replace, help with lost wages and with securing housing,” said Andrea Wertman about the use of the funds collected.

Wertman’s sister Tori and mother Shelley still lived in the house and could not retrieve any of their belongings.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, the OKIB fire department and North Okanagan RCMP were called to a structure fire near the Head of the Lake road.

Once emergency services reached the house, it was already engulfed in flames.

OKIB fire chief David Lawerence told Castanet the fire was most likely started by a wood-burning stove and that it is not suspicious.

“I just remember the panic of, ‘Oh my God’,” said Wertman about her first reaction to the fire.

Wertman and her family now plan on spending time with each other to help recover from the tragedy.

“Sometimes you're just not prepared, whether emotionally or mentally or physically, financially. Never would have thought this would have happened.”

Wertman also told Castanet she is very appreciative of the first responders and neighbours who helped her family during and after the blaze,

As of Thursday evening the GoFundMe has raised $1,650, it can be found here.