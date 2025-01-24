North Okanagan Shuswap CrimeStoppers says human trafficking is an issue in Vernon

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon is not immune to human trafficking.

And while it is not as big a problem as it is in larger centres, it is still a concern.

January is CrimeStoppers Month and according to the North Okanagan Shuswap branch of the non-profit organization, human trafficking is happening across the Okanagan, often hiding in plain sight. Victims are lured into trafficking situations through manipulation, deception, or force, leaving them feeling trapped and powerless to escape.

“You might not think it is in this area, but we have, for example, agriculture where a lot of people from poorer countries come in and work, some legally some not,” said Mike Remington, with the North Okanagan Shuswap CrimeStoppers. “If they come in illegally, they have no recourse to the legal system, they have no recourse to the healthy system, etc.”

In larger centres, like Vancouver, Remington said women are trafficked for the sex trade.

“Obviously, we do have First Nations in this area and they are particularly vulnerable to this type of exploitation,” he said.

According to CrimeStoppers, in 2023, there were 570 incidents of human trafficking reported to the police and over the previous 10 year period there were 1,066 cases that went to court in Canada that involved 3,523 charges for human trafficking, with roughly nine per cent occurring in B.C.

The victims suffer physical abuse such as injuries, malnutrition and untreated medical conditions.

Psychological trauma appears in the form of anxiety, depression, PTSD and a feeling of hopelessness.

Victims are isolated and lack access to support systems and the rest of society. Their exploitation means they are prevented from seeking work elsewhere and are deprived of fair wages.

If anyone suspects human trafficking, the first option would be to call the local police.

Alternatively there is the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-800-900-1010. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Contraband concerns

Another area of concern is contraband cigarettes.

Remington said smuggled smokes is big money that attracts organized crime which brings drugs, weapons and violence to a community.

And the Okanagan is a hotbed of contraband tobacco. In January 2023, Vernon RCMP seized 1.5 million contraband cigarettes during a routine traffic stop.

Kelowna RCMP have also seized a substantial quantity of illegal smokes.

Remington said in Kelowna, police not only found contraband cigarettes, but drugs and guns.

Contraband cigarettes, which are smuggled into Canada from the United States, costs the province millions of dollars each year tax revenue.

“One of the problems is trading in contraband cigarettes is far less than drugs and there is less chance of getting caught, so for organized criminals it is an easy mark,” Remington said.