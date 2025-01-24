‘She didn’t say no’: former Vernon chiropractor takes the stand for his sexual assault trial

Photo: whitehousewellness.ca File photo of Murray Kievit

A former Vernon chiropractor accused of sexual assault took the stand as a witness in his much-delayed sexual assault trial, on Thursday.

Murray Kievit, 60, was originally meant to appear in Vernon provincial court in January 2024, but the trial was pushed to August that year. The trial began in the summer before being pushed again when defence counsel was granted a mid-trial adjournment to Jan. 23, 2025.

Kievit has entered not guilty pleas to two charges sexual assault stemming from two incidents on Dec. 7 and 9, 2021 from a single complainant. In his testimony, Kievit said he believed his contact with the complainant was only clinical, not sexual in nature.

When the complainant testified in Aug, she alleged Kievit rubbed her breast under her clothing, and cupped and rubbed her vagina after pulling her pants and underwear down.

She says both instances were without her consent.

Kievit alleges he touched the complainant's pectoral muscle and pubic bone, among other areas, to treat her with presumed consent as she never protested his words and subsequent actions.

Question of verbal consent.

On Thursday, Kievit’s testimony and then cross-examination focused on where exactly Kievit touched the claimant, which tools he used, and how he received consent to touch those areas.

Keivit said the complainant did not raise verbal questions or complaints during the alleged assaults. He believes he explained what he was going to do, waited for a response and continued when he didn’t receive a response.

Crown counsel Michelle Reinhart questioned whether Kievit knew what was going on in the complainants mind.

“She didn’t say yes,” Reinhart posed to Kievit while he was on the stand..

“She didn’t say no,” responded Kievit before expanding his thoughts saying he didn’t believe verbal consent was mandatory.

During cross-examination, Kievit also said he did not give the complainant the option between being treated over or under her clothing when he touched her pectoral muscles, saying he didn’t think he needed to.

“I thought I described exactly what I was going to do, and I thought she understood what I was going to do,” said Kievit.

The case will be back in court on April 11 for closing submissions from lawyers.