Vernon's Cycling Without Age has a new leader

Photo: File photo

Vernon's Cycling Without Age program has a new leader.

The highly popular program was started in 2019 by Dr. Lauren Lypchuk and takes seniors for bicycle rides around Vernon on custom-made, three-wheeled, electric assist bikes called a tri-shaw.

Lypchuk was the driving force behind the program, which has logged thousands of kilometres since it began.

However, Lypchuk has stepped down as the head of the program. She and her husband moved to the Comox Valley last November.

“It has been such an honour bringing CWA to Vernon-Coldstream and an incredible journey witnessing the difference the trishaw rides make in our passengers lives - mostly the elderly in our community - who otherwise would never have the opportunity to visit the places the CWA volunteers take them on their trishaw rides,” Lypchuk said in an email.

“We had another great year last year and now over 3.5 seasons we have taken 1,952 seniors for free rides, covering 11,829 kms on our now three-Trishaw fleet. We continue to have very positive feedback from our passengers, from other members of the community going for rides, from the community in general and from our volunteers.”

Erin Burgess is now taking over the program, which is gearing up for the 2025 riding season. The season starts in May and carries on through to the end of October.

Burgess Erin has been a volunteer the CWA program since it began and has volunteered as pilot, a Trishaw trainer and has assisted Lypchuk for several years.

Lypchuk said she is “really excited” about the program going forward with Burgess at the helm.

CWA can be reached at [email protected].