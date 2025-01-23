Vernon RCMP renewing calls for information on missing 83-year-old man

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is renewing calls to the public for information in the missing-person investigation of Robert Lee Baines.

Baines, 83, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2024.

“Mr. Baines left on foot from a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream and after initial searches by family members failed to locate him, police were called to assist,” said Const. Chris Terleski in an email.

An extensive search of the neighbourhood and nearby Kal Park was undertaken on foot and from the air with the assistance of a drone.

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted in the search that included backyards, outbuildings and other places he could possibly have been. Members of Kamloops Search and Rescue also assisted in the search.

A thorough water search was also carried out on Kalamalka Lake.

“It’s now been over a year since Mr. Baines was first reported missing,” said Terleski. “We’re renewing our appeal to remind everyone that Robert is still out there. We’re bringing the case back to the public’s attention, with the hope of generating new leads, finding Robert, and bringing closure to the family.”

At the time he went missing, Baines was believed to be wearing a green Tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, and brown hiking shoes.

"If you are out in Kal Park or on Kal Lake and you come across any of these items, please contact police immediately," said Terleski.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-0545-7171.