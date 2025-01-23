Regional District of North Okanagan looking into recommendations to improve safety in North Okanagan school zones

Photo: Glacier Media

Regional District of North Okanagan staff will be looking into traffic safety concerns.

At their recent meeting, a letter was presented to the RDNO board of directors regarding recommendations to improve safety in North Okanagan school zones.

The letter requested changing designated 30-kph areas to be enforced at all times and not just between school hours, and the installation of speed humps at all designated areas.

“Although responsibility for school zones and road maintenance falls under the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, staff have been directed to investigate the process involved in implementing the recommended changes and bringing information back to a future Electoral Area Advisory Committee meeting,” the RDNO said.

“In this past year, we have had school age pedestrians and cyclists in our community hit by motor vehicles,” reads the letter dated Nov. 19, 2024.

“In the winter we had a motor vehicle lose control, go through a school fence and stop just a few feet from an elementary school slide – minutes after students finished recess.”