Regional District North Okanagan seeks $30K for Coldstream Creek Watershed assessment

RDNO seeks water grant

The Regional District North Okanagan is seeking $30,000 for an assessment of the Coldstream Creek Watershed.

At their recent meeting, the board of directors approved an application to be submitted for the 2025 Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant through the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

Staff are requesting $30,000 in funding for the completion of a land use and water quality impact assessment for the watershed.

“The need for an assessment comes from dramatic changes in agricultural practices, land use, and an increase in high-density housing in rural areas not serviced by municipal sewer,” said the RDNO.

“There is a need to identify potential impacts and develop policies and potentially update bylaws to reduce impacts to Coldstream Creek and Kalamalka Lake.”

