Regional District North Okanagan provided thousands of dollars for area projects

Photo: North Okanagan Cycling Society/Robb Thompson

Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Project grants have been awarded to several North Okanagan groups.

The Regional District North Okanagan awards annual grant funding to community organizations intending to undertake projects that feature publicly accessible additions and/or improvements to trails or natural spaces for the benefit of users and Greater Vernon residents.

For 2025, five requests for funding were received with three getting funding:

Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail Society - $5,000 has been awarded for the installation of a new wayfinding kiosk at Kekuli Bay along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

North Okanagan Naturalist Club - $7,800 has been awarded for improvements to be completed at the Swan Lake Nature Reserve including plantings and installation of benches.

North Okanagan Cycling Society - $11,350 was awarded in 2024 and pre-approved for an additional $38,650 in 2025 for the rehabilitation and construction of trails at Vernon Hill. Funding was contingent on receiving Section 57 approval from Recreation Sites and Trails BC, which is still pending. Therefore, $50,000 allocation for this project has been allocated to the 2025 budget, subject to provincial approvals.

Applications for 2026 projects will be open for review starting in the fall.