Regional District of North Okanagan approves budget in principal with 40.9 per cent overall increase

Photo: RDNO

Get ready to pay more taxes.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has approved its 2025 budget in principal which will see taxes go up, partly to help pay for the new cultural centre.

One RDNO service is seeking a 170.3 per cent tax increase, but the number looks worse than it actually is.

The Greater Vernon Culture (GVCC) tax requisition is increasing by $3 million — from $1.78 million in 2024 to $4.81 million in 2025, or 170.3 per cent. The large increase is mainly due to the estimated $46-million cultural centre project.

This is just one part of the total GVPRC tax requisition, which is increasing by $3.37 million — from $7.8 million in 2024 to $11.2 million in 2025, or 43.1 per cent.

When weighted with the tax base growth, it's sitting at an overall 40.9 per cent increase.

The proposed 2025 budgets have been approved in principle for various RDNO services:

Multi-Use Facility Expansion service (Kal Tire Place North),

Community Theatre service (Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre),

Greater Vernon Trails & Natural Spaces service,

Greater Vernon Recreation & Programming Grant service,

Greater Vernon Cultural service,

Greater Vernon Water service.

The degree of an individual property's tax increase or decrease is impacted by the municipality or electoral area in which the property is located and regional services the jurisdiction participates in, the property's change in assessed value relative to the average in that jurisdiction and any local area services that the property is located within.

Stephen Banmen, RDNO general manger of finance, said in an email prior to the meeting that the increase will have an annual tax impact of $87 for the average residential property in Greater Vernon for the next eight years and then drops to $57 for the subsequent 15 years.

“With all of the GVPRC services, including the GVCC financial strategy, the total increase being recommended for 2025 is $3,375,281. This equates to a tax impact of $92 for the average residential property in Greater Vernon. Thus, the overall recommended budget was able to keep the rest of the GVPRC services budget increase to $5,” Banmen said in an email.

The budgets will be added to the overall 2025 financial plan, which is set to be presented to the board of directors at the Feb. 26 committee of the whole meeting, and adopted by bylaw at the March 19 board of directors meeting.