Okanagan film industry prepared to help Los Angeles recover from fires

The Okanagan Film Commission is ready to step up and help its film industry neighbours in Los Angeles as wildfires continue to devastate California.

Film commissioner Jon Summerland appeared before the Regional District of North Okanagan board Wednesday.

Following a presentation on the past year for the commission, director Kelly Fehr asked about the California fires.

“We have a similar landscape. Do you anticipate that there might be disruption to filming in Los Angeles and we could potentially see increases out here?”

Summerland said that is “definitely going to be the case.”

The B.C. Interior landscape is similar to many iconic U.S.A. locations like upstate New York or California.

“I'm not going to reach out to California for a while, that's just not cool, other than to say, ‘How can we help you?’ But I see that we will be helping them in the future,” said Summerland.

“We have such a diverse audience that we partner with everybody instead of fighting everybody, I think we have a better chance of growing in the industry.”

L.A. and Ventura counties continue to be under rad flag warnings for critical fire risk. Winds remain high though much needed rain is forecast this weekend.

-with files from The Canadian Press