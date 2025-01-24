Clarence Fulton Secondary School student wins Vernon Junior Good Citizens award

Photo: Contributed

A Clarence Fulton Secondary School student has won the Vernon Junior Good Citizens award.

Ash Burdett, 15, is involved with the Family Resource Centre, Vernon Arts Centre and the Vernon Pride Society.

They also facilitate a self-care class at the Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Nature Education Program.

A press release says Ash has many goals involving the arts and continued community improvement.

The award was presented by Kidston Helm Ross law firm and the North Okanagan Optimist Society. Ash will be directing a donation to the registered charity of their choice.