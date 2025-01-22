253118
Vernon  

School District 22 holding public budget consultation meeting next week

School District 22 and the Board of Education are holding a public consultation meeting on district finances and budget for the 2025-26 school year.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting on Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the School District Board Office, 1401 15th Street, Vernon.

SD22 Supt. Karla Mitchell will begin the consultation with an update on SD22’s future plans and alignment with the Board of Education's strategic goals.

"We are committed to ensuring that our financial planning supports the educational needs of the students we serve and aligns with our strategic objectives," said Mitchell in a news release.

Secretary treasurer Adrian Johnson will then give a financial overview.

"Transparency and community involvement are key to our budgeting process. We look forward to hearing from our community members and incorporating their feedback," said Johnson in a news release.

Board chair Kelli Sullivan and other trustees will be present to hear feedback from the public. "This consultation is an important opportunity for us to engage with our community and ensure that our budget reflects the values and priorities of our stakeholders," said Sullivan.

The public will be able to provide input on the budget during a question, answer and discussion period at the end of the meeting.

Budget documents are available online, there's no documents posted for 2025-16 yet as it's too early in the process.

