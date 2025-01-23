Public attendance at North Okanagan board of education meetings remain online only

Photo: Castanet file photo

It’s been one year since School District 22 limited public attendance at board of education meetings to online only, and it appears there’s no end in sight.

The removal of most in-person public attendance came after a crowd showed up to the Dec. 13, 2023 meeting, took control of the microphone and verbally abused board members.

The crowd shouted words like "coward" and "traitor" before one woman went on an 11-minute long tirade about the state of education – a topic not on the agenda.

At the time, board member Mark Olsen told Castanet meetings would be streamable via Zoom for the safety of staff until the board felt it was safe to welcome people in-person again.

On Wednesday, Castanet asked SD22 secretary treasurer Adrian Johnson for an update on the status of in-person meetings, Johnson directed Castanet to the SD22 website page on board meetings.

There is no mention of opening meetings for in-person attendance, and only a few in-person capabilities remain:

Delegations, with the prior approval of the Board Chair

Members of staff

Representatives of entities established under the BC School Act, including members of the Indigenous Education Council and District Parent's Advisory Council.

More information about appearing before the board can be found online here.

The page also reminds in-person visitors about acceptable behaviour.

"Delegations are encouraged to voice concerns but should not use any offensive language, make negative or derogatory personal references, or cross debate with other delegates, staff or trustees of the board," reads the webpage.

Other SD22 meetings are still open to in-person attendance. For example, the upcoming public budget consultation, last years budget input and public input on the former Whitevale Elementary site in June.