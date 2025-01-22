Warrant issued after alleged car thief fails to appear in Vernon provincial court

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A warrant was issued Wednesday morning for a man who’s now failed to appear twice in Vernon provincial court.

Travis Shawn Martel was due to appear in court on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and mischief $5,000 or under.

Crown counsel James Bagan said Martel failed to appear in court on Jan. 16 for his initial appearance, then no-showed again Wednesday for a scheduled arraignment.

Judge Clarke Burnett granted the bench warrant.

Martel and co-accused Talk Raiden Griep are facing charges of motor vehicle theft, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, all stemming from an alleged incident in Vernon on June 12.

Griep is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.