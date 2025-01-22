Trinity United Church hosting two events to celebrate becoming an affirming ministry

Photo: Trinity United Church

Trinity United Church is hosting two events as it becomes an affirming congregation.

Representatives from Affirm United will be giving the church a certificate during their 10 a.m. service on Jan. 26.

Affirm United is a partner of the United Church of Canada which supports the inclusion of all gender identities or sexual orientations.

“There's a loving inclusivity when we speak about God, but that's not normally associated with Christianity, and especially now where there's so much polarization in our world, people tend to easily exclude people in the name of religion, and that's just absolutely tragic,” said Trinity United Church Lead Minister Robin Jacobson.

The community had been having conversations about becoming an affirming church for the last 15 months.

“To be a faith community, a Christian faith community in Vernon that is intentionally, publicly, and explicitly including all people as part of who and what we are is essential,” Jacobson continued.

The public are invited to the services as well as an inclusion event of Feb. 1 that includes an art show at 2 p.m. and family events including finger dinner and a live band from 4 to 10 p.m.

“This is something special that we're looking forward to,” said Jacobson about the festivities.

