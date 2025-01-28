LMS Entertainment hosting Mardi Gras party at Vernon Elks Lodge

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Mardi Gras party is coming at the Vernon Elks Lodge.

Hosted by LMS Entertainment, the event is a unique adult party in the style of New Orleans Mardi Gras. It will feature a New Orleans-themed band, Nouveau Funk.

The party will have a complete meal featuring dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, and will have a dance floor.

"As well, an invitation to wear your costumes and beads, and a little cultural education and celebration of New Orleans, the birthplace of all western music," reads a release from LMS Entertainment.

Mardi Gras will be March 1 and doors open at 6 p.m. Information on tickets can be found here.