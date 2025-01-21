Keep your Christmas lights up in Vernon until February

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo of a Vernon house lit up out for the 2023 John Christmas Light Tour

Good news for people who’ve left their Christmas lights up too long – there's a perfect excuse to still have them up.

The Vernon Winter Carnival wants you to light back up from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16.

According to VWC executive director, Lisa Fenyedi, the tradition first began in the early days of Carnival.

“It was run as a residential light up contest, much like the John Christmas Light Tour,” explained Fenyedi.

“It was revived in 1990 as part of their 30 year celebration…it apparently only lasted a few extra years at that time.”

A brochure from that 90s event encouraged people to lean into the theme of the year: Fantasies and Fairytales, and the colour of the year: blue. Awards were handed out under four categories: residential – blue, residential – theme, and commercial – blue, commercial – theme.

Since the revival, VWC still encourages people to continue the tradition of turning on their lights for Carnival just without the contest aspect.