Light a Bulb campaign raises over $1 million for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: VJH Foundation

It was a record breaking Giving Tuesday for the Light A Bulb campaign at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation this year.

According to the foundation, $559,775 was donated in just one day. Kurt and Jutta Knuever kicked off the large amounts of support with a matching gift of $250,000.

“My parents believe in giving locally and they understand what a vital role timely access to medical imaging plays in diagnosis and treatment. At some point, we’re all going to need the hospital, so it makes sense” said the Knuever’s daughter, Ulrike Gibbs.

This year, the campaign raised a total of about $1 million to help expand the ultrasound department at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH).

The expansion means the hospital will gain two fully equipped ultrasound rooms that can add more than 5,000 new scans each year.

“To say we were blown away by this outpouring of generosity is truly an understatement,” said VJH Foundation executive director, Kate McBrearty in a press release.

Many donors were inspired by Tania Robinson, a young mother who recently passed away. She helped raise record-breaking numbers for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“We were all deeply saddened to find out that Tania passed away over the holidays,” said McBrearty.

McBrearty noted that Tania was beautifully taken care of in her last days at the Vernon Hospice House.