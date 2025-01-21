North Okanagan Neurological Association Child Development Centre hires new executive director

Photo: NONA

Alicia Ponich has been announced as the new Executive Director of the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA) Child Development Centre (CDC).

“We are delighted to welcome Alicia to NONA. Her extensive experience in health leadership and her dedication to serving children and families make her an ideal fit for our organization as we continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our community,” said chair of the CDC board of directors, Pamela Cormier in a press release.

As executive director, Alicia will lead the CDC’s strategic initiative, aimed at the delivery of high-quality services that can help children reach their full potential.

“I am honoured to join NONA and to work alongside such a dedicated team. Together, we will continue to champion the needs of children and families, ensuring they have access to the resources and support they deserve,” said Ponich about accepting the role.

NONA has been involved with the Vernon community for almost 50 years. They provide services to support the well-being and development of children.



More information about the Child Development Centre and its programs can be found here.