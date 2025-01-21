Drivers warned about slick highways in North Okanagan, Shuswap, South Thompson

Photo: DriveBC Highway 97 at Silvernails Road near Falkland, looking southeast.

Motorists are being warned about slippery driving conditions between Kamloops, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

DriveBC has issued road condition alerts for Highways 97, 97A and 97B, and Highway 6.

Motorists are advised to watch for slippery sections in the following areas:

• Highway 97: From Trans Canada interchange to Highway 97A interchange

• Highway 97: From Highway 97A interchange to Crystal Waters

• Highway 97A: From Sicamous to Highway 97 interchange

• Highway 97B: From Trans Canada to Highway 97A

• Highway 6: From Vernon to Needles

In a post to Facebook, AIM Roads cautioned drivers to slow down and drive according to conditions, maintain extra following distance for longer stop times, avoid sudden braking or steering to avoid skidding and ensure vehicles have winter tires.

AIM said its crews are out working on the roads.