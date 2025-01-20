Dilapidated Tim Hortons building in Vernon finally demolished

Photo: Dawn Tucker

After multiple years sitting vacant, the old Tim Hortons building at 32nd Street and 39th Avenue in Vernon is now demolished.

Photos sent to Castanet from Dawn Tucker show the building knocked to the ground and all that remains is the Tim Hortons stand alone sign.

The site, which sits on Highway 97 running through the city, has been a point of upset for many residents as the building sat vacant for years. Many lamented the eyesore it became due to repeated vandalization.

The Tim Horton’s site was first announced in fall 2021.

In summer 2023, the at-the-time long-shuttered Tim Horton’s building was said to have been sold back to Tim Hortons corporate.

It’s not clear if the corporation still owns the building. Castanet has reached out to the company for more details.