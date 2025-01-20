Water main break prompts boil water advisory in Spallumcheen

Photo: Pixabay
An unexpected water main break has put some Spallumcheen residents on a boil water advisory.
The Township of Spallumcheen says staff are responding to the break along Larkin Cross Road. All water users in the Larkin Local Area Service are on a boil water advisory until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality tests.
If possible, people should use alternate water sources like bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling oil for one minute before use.
Additional guidelines include:
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to the water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.
- Provide ready-to-use formula to babies if possible.
- Do not swallow any water when bathing or showering.
- Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider a sponge bath to reduce the chance of swallowed water.
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:
- The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or
- The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
- Sanitize all baby bottles.
- To wash dishes by hand:
- Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
- In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
- Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
- Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
- It is safe to wash clothes as usual.
Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found online.
Photo: Township of Spallumcheen