Water main break prompts boil water advisory in Spallumcheen

Boil water in Spallumcheen

An unexpected water main break has put some Spallumcheen residents on a boil water advisory.

The Township of Spallumcheen says staff are responding to the break along Larkin Cross Road. All water users in the Larkin Local Area Service are on a boil water advisory until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality tests.

If possible, people should use alternate water sources like bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling oil for one minute before use.

Additional guidelines include:

  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to the water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.
  • Provide ready-to-use formula to babies if possible.
  • Do not swallow any water when bathing or showering.
  • Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider a sponge bath to reduce the chance of swallowed water.
  • Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:
    • The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or
    • The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
  • Sanitize all baby bottles.
  • To wash dishes by hand:
    • Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.
    • In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.
    • Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.
    • Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.
  • It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found online.

