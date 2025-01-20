Water main break prompts boil water advisory in Spallumcheen

Photo: Pixabay

An unexpected water main break has put some Spallumcheen residents on a boil water advisory.

The Township of Spallumcheen says staff are responding to the break along Larkin Cross Road. All water users in the Larkin Local Area Service are on a boil water advisory until Interior Health is satisfied with water quality tests.

If possible, people should use alternate water sources like bottled water or bring tap water to a full rolling oil for one minute before use.

Additional guidelines include:

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to the water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.

Provide ready-to-use formula to babies if possible.

Do not swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider a sponge bath to reduce the chance of swallowed water.

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if: The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sanitize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand: Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found online.