'Screaming at the top of our lungs as nurse 20 years ago': MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Photo: Google Street View Options for Sexual Health is within the North Okanagan Health Unit building

With more healthcare options on the verge of shuttering in the North Okanagan, Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu says healthcare professionals saw the current crisis coming two decades ago.

“We were screaming at the top of our lungs as nurses 20 years ago – that this is coming, people need to, governments need to address it,” said Sandhu.

She says the lack of advocacy for healthcare supports is part of what prompted her to enter politics while she was working as a nurse in the B.C. healthcare system. Sandhu says she’s now advocating for support as the Options for Sexual Health clinics in Vernon and Lumby are at risk of closing down.

Options announced in December that it was in financial dire straits and had requested additional operations funding and $800,000 bridge funding from the provincial government to keep just 50 per cent of its across-the-province clinics open.

When asked about the fate of the local clinic and what she’s doing to try and keep it open, Sandhu said her role is to bring concerns from constituents to the proper channels. In healthcare, she advocates for residents and their concerns while decisions and funding ultimately come from the Ministry of Health.

“My job as an MLA is to share the concerns of the people I serve. I've been happy to share those immediately, right after finding out a few weeks ago, including the asks from the clinic,” said Sandhu.

“To underscore how valuable sexual and reproductive health services are in our community, I've also highlighted the importance of these clinics in other, yes of course urban, but mostly rural communities.”

Sandhu says she knows the Ministry of Health and Provincial Health Services are talking with Options to try and figure out a path forward. She’s been receiving updates from Minister for Health Josie Osborne, but doesn’t have any public updates at this time.

When asked about the state of healthcare in the North Okanagan, Sandhu said she understands people are frustrated.

“Some people can try to link it with a certain political party, but I can say that working in healthcare I've seen the massive cuts from the federal government then in 2015, and [then in] 2013 from [the] provincial [government],” said Sandhu.

She pointed to healthcare developments like pharmacists being able to diagnose 21 ailments and the announcement of a second Urgent Primary Care Centre in Vernon to indicate positive change in the area.

“It's very stressful, and healthcare is a fundamental right for people, and I just want to give them reassurance that we've done lots, but I'm not going to sit still.”

Castanet reached out to Options for Sexual Health for an update, but did not receive a response at the time of publication