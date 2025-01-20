Traffic disruption beginning tomorrow in Armstrong

Photo: Facebook

The City of Armstrong is advising residents of a traffic disruption on Okanagan Street staring tomorrow.

From Jan. 21 to 27, a traffic disruption will take place between Patterson Ave. and Wolfenden Terrace on Okanagan Street.

The city did not specify the reason for the disruption or what it will be.

The city asks people to be mindful of traffic flow changes, reduce their speed and follow directions from traffic control personnel.

People with questions or concerns can contact Hill Environmental at 250-546-4069.