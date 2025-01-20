Fire under control, home burns on Okanagan Indian Band reserve

Ben Low-On

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.

The fire at the 91 Head of the Lake Road on the Okanagan Indian Band is under control.

Fire crews were still at the scene monitoring hotspots at about noon on Monday.

According to neighbours in the area, the modular home was fully engulfed in flames by about 8:30 a.m. The house is completely lost.

There appears to be small amount of damage to neighbours car port, but there doesn't seem to be damage to any neighbouring houses.

According to OKIB Fire Chief David Lawrence, the fire is not suspicious and is believed to have been caused from complications with a wood burning stove.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Fire Chief David Lawrence told Castanet that the owners said flames were coming from the ceiling. The structure had a wood stove and they believe it could've been a problem with the pipes.

The fire is currently not being deemed as suspicious.

Update: 9:55 a.m.

The OKIB Fire Department and RCMP are on scene of the fire

The blaze at 91 Head of Lake Rd. has destroyed at least one structure. The gas line is still on, and people are coming to shut it down.

OKIB Fire Department says it's too early to comment on the situation.

BC Hydro is also on scene.

Original: 9:17 a.m.

A large plume of black smoke can bee seen from Highway 97 near the junction of Westside Road Monday morning.

Joel Shewchuk tells Castanet he was driving towards Kamloops near the Green Mile at the junction of Westside Road near the O'Keefe Ranch when he spotted the black smoke.

"It's engulfed in flames now, smoke is just billowing all around now," says Shewchuk.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo: Contributed

Rob Gibson