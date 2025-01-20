Black plumes of smoke can be seen from junction of Highway 97 and Westside Road

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

The OKIB Fire Department and RCMP are on scene of the fire

The blaze is affecting at least one structure. The gas line is still on, and people are coming to shut it down.

OKIB Fire Department says it's too early to comment on the situation.

Original: 9:17 a.m.

A large plume of black smoke can bee seen from Highway 97 near the junction of Westside Road Monday morning.

Joel Shewchuk tells Castanet he was driving towards Kamloops near the Green Mile at the junction of Westside Road near the O'Keefe Ranch when he spotted the black smoke.

"It's engulfed in flames now, smoke is just billowing all around now," says Shewchuk.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.